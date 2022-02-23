Advertisement

Lake girls basketball seeking another win over Newton to advance to the Big House

Lady Hornets prepare to take on Newton for the third time this season.
Lady Hornets prepare to take on Newton for the third time this season.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lady Hornets will take on the Newton Tigers for the third time this season when they host Newton on Friday in the third round of the MHSAA playoffs.

It has been seven years since Lake has made a state tournament appearance. The last team to do it was the class of 2015.

Lake has three seniors on their team this season but has relied on the key distribution between Laneisha Palm and D’Nar Barton.

This is head coach Maurice Bowie’s first year experiencing the third round of the playoffs with Lake and is hoping to see his team continue their hot streak in Friday’s game.

But the team will have to come focused since they have already beat Newton twice this year. It’s important to coach Bowie that the girls don’t over look and take advantage of those two wins.

“Anytime you are playing somebody that you’ve already beat twice, the mental aspect kicks in to where you can take it east on this team or these guys. I know Newton and their tradition and their history. They’re playing with a lot of tradition and a lot of history so we have to come in mentally and be prepared to go because if not they could definitely sneak in on us on our home court.”

Lake and Newton will tipoff at 6 p.m. on Friday.

