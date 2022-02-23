Lauderdale County students get financial ‘reality check’

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County School District held their reality fair for students on Wednesday.

As part of the district’s, “reality fair”, students were assigned jobs and salaries and then had to independently figure out how to spend and budget that money.

The harsh reality of money was revealed to all the students and is an important part of the school district’s financial literacy curriculum.

“A lot of things are more expensive than I expected them to be for some reason,” 8th grader, Taylor Dean, said. “When I think of my mom she does so much for me, she provides, and I don’t realize how expensive these things are. She works so much, then I look over here and I’m like ‘this isn’t going to be hard’ and then I go through and I’m like ‘Woah okay well I’m already broke and I just entered this room.”

The MCC Riley workforce development center hosted the fair.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.