The Meridian Art Council awards grants to several organizations

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Meridian Art Council awarded art grants to several organizations that are beneficial to the Queen City.
A few of the organizations that received grants were Jimmie Rodgers Foundation, Meridian Public School District, and Meridian Restoration. These grants provide support for programs and special projects. The art council is excited to see what the organizations will be able to do with the grants.
Some of the goals of the grant program are to foster a vital and resourceful arts community, to provide cultural and arts education opportunities for every school in our community, and to increase collaboration between arts organizations, schools, and local colleges and universities.
