The Meridian Art Council awards grants to several organizations

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Meridian Art Council awarded art grants to several organizations that are beneficial to the Queen City.

A few of the organizations that received grants were Jimmie Rodgers Foundation, Meridian Public School District, and Meridian Restoration. These grants provide support for programs and special projects. The art council is excited to see what the organizations will be able to do with the grants.

We had an outside committee to review all the grant applications but in reading over them I was excited about some of the projects that some groups in our community have going on from make and learn workshops to Juneteenth programming, to permanent art galleries for our school students.

Some of the goals of the grant program are to foster a vital and resourceful arts community, to provide cultural and arts education opportunities for every school in our community, and to increase collaboration between arts organizations, schools, and local colleges and universities.

