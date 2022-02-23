MPD seeks suspect in domestic violence assault

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are looking for Robin Brown who is wanted for aggravated domestic violence.

A person who was stabbed numerous times in the neck and head was dropped off at local hospital early Wednesday morning. Police said Brown was dating the victim.

If you know where Robin Brown is, call police dispatch at 601-484-6845, or 911. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

