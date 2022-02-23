Advertisement

MPD seeks suspect in domestic violence assault

Meridian police said Robin Brown faces a charge of aggravated domestic violence.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are looking for Robin Brown who is wanted for aggravated domestic violence.

A person who was stabbed numerous times in the neck and head was dropped off at local hospital early Wednesday morning. Police said Brown was dating the victim.

If you know where Robin Brown is, call police dispatch at 601-484-6845, or 911. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

