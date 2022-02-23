Funeral services for Mrs. Katie C. Upchurch will begin at 1:00 pm Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Joshua Drury officiating. Interment will follow at Oddfellows Cemetery in Macon, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Upchurch, 94, of Bailey, formerly of Macon, MS, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Brookdale Living Center of Meridian.

Mrs. Upchurch retired as the Chancery Clerk of Noxubee County after 34 years of service. Her hobbies included painting, sewing, and gardening. She was known for her famous sayings and her most favoite was “Mo better fine.”

Mrs. Katie is survived by her children, Thomas Upchurch (Angie), Larry Upchurch (Candace); her grandchildren Cody Upchurch (Jessie), Clay Upchurch, Kaitlyn Upchurch; Step-grandchildren, Courtney Drury (Jacob), Dakota Reinke (Haley); her great-grandchild Jack Upchurch, and step great-grandchildren, Ashtyn, Aiden, Kinsley and Reiney, as well as her sister, Kitty Chappell.

Mrs. Upchurch is preceded in death by her Husband, Spivey Upchurch, Jr.; her mother, Pansie Varner Case; her father, Robert Lee Collins; and her sisters, Margaret Collins and Emma Jean Livingston.

The Upchurch family suggests memorials be made as donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in lieu of flowers.

Pallbearers will be Cody Upchurch, Clay Upchurch, Dakota Reinke, Clint Wilkerson, Jacob Drury, and Grant Gibbs.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Upchurch family will receive guests from 11:30 AM -12:45 PM prior to funeral rites in the chapel.