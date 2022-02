MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have made an arrest in a 2021 death investigation.

The MPD announced Wednesday the arrest of Tina Darling. She’s accused of the shooting death of Karl Richardson.

Richardson was found in the area of 16th Avenue and 22nd Street around 4 a.m. Oct. 12, 2021. He had been shot in the head.

Darling’s bond was set at $1 million.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.