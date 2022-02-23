Ole Miss’s win over Arkansas ties Rebels best conference record in 20 seasons

OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - Ole Miss beats Arkansas 70-62 on Tuesday night to improve their record to 21-6 overall and 9-5 in SEC which ties the programs most single season wins, in conference, in 20 seasons.

Angel Baker led the Rebels bench scoring 17 total points. Shakira Austin got her ninth double double of the year with 11 points and 16 rebounds.

The Rebels will head to Auburn on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

