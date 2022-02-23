Advertisement

Pancake Jubilee raises thousands for local charities

The Downtown Optimist Club hosted its 75th Annual Pancake Jubilee
OPTIMIST CLUB PANCAKE JUBILEE
(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Just under three thousand plates were served during Tuesday’s annual Pancake Jubilee in downtown Meridian.

The Meridian Downtown Optimist Club has been cooking up pancakes and sausage once a year for 75 years now.

The annual Pancake Jubilee serves as a big fundraiser for the civic club.

All the proceeds from the event go to local charities such as the Boys and Girls Club, the Mississippi Children’s Museum Meridian, Little Men, Junior Golf, the Boy Scouts and Cans for Kids.

“The front porch is like the old general store,” said Scott Gray, a long time member of the Optimist Club. “In the neighborhood where you stopped to see each other and catch up. Most of our contestants are catching up from a two year hiatus with COVID so we’re glad to be back at the Temple for our 75th anniversary.”

The nearly 3-thousand plates that were sold translates into around 12,000 pancakes and 6,000 sausage patties served.

