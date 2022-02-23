Roller coaster temps the rest of the week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A cold front crosses our area this morning...bringing more showers and cooler air. Meridian had “official” highs in the 70s early this AM just after Midnight, but temps will gradually fall through the morning behind the cold front courtesy of a north wind. So, plan on temps near 60 by late morning, then temps rebounding into the low-mid 60s for the afternoon. Spotty showers are possible throughout the day as the front stalls just south of our area.

Tonight, lows will drop into the mid 50s. The stalled front will begin to move back north as a warm front, and it’ll bring a return of warm/muggy air to our area. Highs will reach around 80 degrees for Thursday afternoon, and isolated showers/storms will be possible. Although the chance for storms is low, if they form...they could be strong to severe. So, there’s a low-end (Level 1) risk for severe weather for areas west & north of Meridian . The main threat is for damaging wind gusts. Make sure to stay weather aware & have ways of getting alerts Thursday.

A cold front will cross the area early Friday morning, and it’ll bring another dose of scattered showers & storms for the 1st part of the day. Behind the front, cooler air returns with highs in the 50s. Below average highs will dominate our weekend with more 50s expected. You’ll also need an umbrella...especially Sunday as an upper disturbance increases rain chances.

Next week, temps will trend a bit closer to the average. For Fat Tuesday, it looks dry in our area with mid 60s.

