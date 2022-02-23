Advertisement

Royal Caribbean relaxes mask policy for fully vaccinated guests

Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world.
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world.(Royal Caribbean via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Royal Caribbean announced a new mask policy Tuesday that will relax requirements for many guests.

The cruise line said masks will be optional for fully vaccinated guests for sailings departing from the U.S. and Puerto Rico on or after Feb. 25, including indoors onboard the ship.

Masks are “expected” for unvaccinated children over the age of 2 indoors and in crowded settings. Masks are required for all children while at the Adventure Ocean youth program.

Prior to Feb. 25, masks were required indoors onboard the ship for sailings departing from the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

For sailings departing from Barbados, masks will still be required to be worn while indoors onboard the ship unless seated and actively eating or drinking. However, if an indoor area is designated for vaccinated guests only, such as select bars, lounges, and restaurants, masks will not be required.

Royal Caribbean said it has not yet determined a mask policy for sailings departing from Europe.

For more information on Royal Caribbean’s mask policy, click here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are the Family Dollar stores closed in Mississippi
Susan Ashley Dikes
Wife accused of killing husband in weekend shooting in Wayne Co.
Meridian police investigators released still images from a robbery reported Saturday at 2:42...
Can you help police solve this crime?
Philadelphia Police Department investigating weekend murder
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Military communities, families supported in governor’s new orders

Latest News

Art grant recipients
The Meridian Art Council awards grants to several organizations
Butler Police add defibrillators to patrol cars
Butler Police add defibrillators to patrol cars
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2019 file photo, an Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards...
Oscars slim down, will hand out 8 awards ahead of broadcast
City council examines food truck regulations
City council examines food truck regulations
14 AEDs purchased by the town of Butler for patrol cars, fire trucks, town hall and a local park.
Butler police add defibrillators to patrol cars