Structure fire in Neshoba County

By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A house on County Road 515 in Union is a total loss after a large fire that began just after 9:00 AM Wednesday morning.

Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark says there were reports of a black truck possibly stuck outside of the house earlier in the morning, followed by loud sounds about an hour later. The house was fully engulfed in flames soon after.

Credit: Neshoba Co. Sheriff Eric Clark

No one has lived in the home for over a year- with records showing no gas, power or water has been turned on in that time.

Investigators will be looking into the fire sometime later in the week.

If you have any information, contact the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department at 601-656-1414.

We will update you on this story as more information becomes available.

