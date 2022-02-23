Advertisement

Tom Williams named to chair a special statewide committee by Gov. Reeves

By Lindsey Hall
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Earlier this week, Gov. Tate Reeves signed an executive order creating the Mississippi Defense Communities Development Council.

Tom Williams, president of the Meridian Airport Authority, was appointed to chair that committee. Williams says the development council is a collaboration among communities in Mississippi that have military installations and how the communities can best support those facilities.

“If a military base needs a new facility, I know of states that have wholly blocked the construction of those new facilities,” said Williams. “Mississippi is not that way. Mississippi is patriotic. It’s military friendly. Mississippi has the land, the air and the water in the Gulf of Mexico to support just about any mission for the U.S. government. So, opening Mississippi to that idea and looking for those missions is the purpose of the Defense Communities Development Council.”

Williams added that defense in Mississippi already makes up about six and a half percent of the state’s economy.

