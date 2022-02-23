Advertisement

Total Pain Care Team of the Week: EMCC women’s basketball team

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This weeks Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the EMCC women’s basketball team.

The Lady Lions took down the second seed, Southwest Mississippi 61-54 in the MACCC women’s basketball tournament. This win advanced them to the quarter-finals.

They will take on Coahoma on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Congrats to the EMCC Lady Lions basketball team for being our Total Pain Care Team of the Week.

