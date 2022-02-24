Care Lodge loses 60 percent of its federal funding

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Care Lodge has been helping the community for about 40 years but now it is facing challenges as some of its federal funding has been cut.

The Victims of Crime Act Grant was decreased by 60 percent and it has made it difficult for Care Lodge and organizations like it to keep doing what they do to help their communities. Staff has also decreased by 60 percent as a result of funding being reduced.

The cuts have affected the level of service provided by the Care Lodge. It has had to cut back on its outreach into the multiple counties they serve.

And it’s not the only agency affected. The decrease in federal funding came from the movement of funds to other areas.

“Four or five years ago there were some cuts made. There was some rerouting of funds to different pots of money. I guess when they did that they didn’t realize four years down the road that’s going to be some significant cuts later on.”

Care Lodge hopes to eventually be able to increase its services back to the previous level.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.