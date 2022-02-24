Advertisement

Care Lodge loses 60 percent of its federal funding

Care Lodge
Care Lodge(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Care Lodge has been helping the community for about 40 years but now it is facing challenges as some of its federal funding has been cut.

The Victims of Crime Act Grant was decreased by 60 percent and it has made it difficult for Care Lodge and organizations like it to keep doing what they do to help their communities. Staff has also decreased by 60 percent as a result of funding being reduced.

The cuts have affected the level of service provided by the Care Lodge. It has had to cut back on its outreach into the multiple counties they serve.

And it’s not the only agency affected. The decrease in federal funding came from the movement of funds to other areas.

Care Lodge hopes to eventually be able to increase its services back to the previous level.

