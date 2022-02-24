City of Meriidan Arrest Report February 24, 2022
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ISMAEL TREVINA
|1993
|720 W 7TH ST LAUREL, MS
|DUI
|ALEXUS J JOHNSON
|1996
|720 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
TRESPASSING
|DIEDRA C HOUSTON
|1994
|4110 9TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|KIMBELRY D HOUSTON
|1998
|2427 4TH AVE APT 7D MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|MARDREEKUS HORN
|1994
|1913 26TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
RESISTING ARREST
|LETITIA ROBERTS
|1983
|2012 18TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PETIT LARCENY
|DEMONDRAE STRIBLING
|1985
|4008 37TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|TERRELL A CLAYTON
|1985
|2108 A ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|SHUNDRICK SCOTT
|1985
|1107 14TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 22, 2022 at 6:00 AM to February 24, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 12:26 PM on February 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 400 block of Front Street Extension. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 2:57 PM on February 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1900 block of 11th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.