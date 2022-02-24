Advertisement

City of Meriidan Arrest Report February 24, 2022

Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ISMAEL TREVINA1993720 W 7TH ST LAUREL, MSDUI
ALEXUS J JOHNSON1996720 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
TRESPASSING
DIEDRA C HOUSTON19944110 9TH ST MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
KIMBELRY D HOUSTON19982427 4TH AVE APT 7D MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
MARDREEKUS HORN19941913 26TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI
RESISTING ARREST
LETITIA ROBERTS19832012 18TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PETIT LARCENY
DEMONDRAE STRIBLING19854008 37TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
TERRELL A CLAYTON19852108 A ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SHUNDRICK SCOTT19851107 14TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 22, 2022 at 6:00 AM to February 24, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 12:26 PM on February 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 400 block of Front Street Extension. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 2:57 PM on February 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1900 block of 11th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

