City of Meriidan Arrest Report February 24, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 12:26 PM on February 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 400 block of Front Street Extension. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 2:57 PM on February 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1900 block of 11th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.