Clarke Co. animal shelter looks for financial assistance

Creature Comforts Animal Shelter in Quitman
Creature Comforts Animal Shelter in Quitman
By Tom Williams
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The only animal shelter in Clarke County, Creature Comforts, is in need of financial support.

Clarke County was giving them $10,000 a year, but that ended in December. The shelter is unable to accept any more dogs or cats at this moment.

Creature Comforts started in 2018 and currently has 14 part-time employees with a monthly payroll of $4,000. The shelter’s co-founder, Jennifer Bozeman, said they really need money to continue operations.

“We do need money. I hate to ask, but we do and we need it continuously,” Bozeman explained. “Our bills run $5,000 or $6,000 a month. That’s how much it takes. That’s the bare minimum. We could sure use a lot more,” Bozeman said.

Creature Comforts is located on Railroad Avenue in Quitman. If you would like to donate, then you can do so through PayPal by using the email address creaturecomfortsms@gmail.com. You can also call the shelter at 601-557-5058. The shelter’s Facebook page contains more information about what they do and how you can volunteer.

