Crimenet 02_24_22

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Brandon Alford Sanders.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Brandon Alford Sanders.

Sanders is a 31-year-old Black male who stands approximately 5′ 7″ in height, weighing 140 pounds.

He is wanted on three bench warrants out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

If you know where Sanders can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

