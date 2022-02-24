Advertisement

EMCC advances to MACCC Championship

The EMCC men’s basketball team beat Pearl River 57-51 in the semi-finals to advance to the...
The EMCC men’s basketball team beat Pearl River 57-51 in the semi-finals to advance to the MACCC tournament championship round in Poplarville.(EMCC Athletics)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The EMCC men’s basketball team beat Pearl River 57-51 in the semi-finals to advance to the MACCC tournament championship round in Poplarville.

The Lions were on another level at Pearl River as they held PRCC to a season low 51 points and handed the Wildcats only their third loss of the season (second at home).

Brandon Deravine led the way for the Lions with 15 points, six rebounds, and one steal while Blake Butler added 14 points and eight rebounds.

EMCC will play Northeast Mississippi for the MACCC men’s championship on Thursday at 7:30 pm. The Lions will be appearing in their second conference tournament championship in four years and will look to win their first title since 2019.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are the Family Dollar stores closed in Mississippi
The original charge against Pruitt for the Nov. 24, 2020, death of Jaheim Jimerson was...
Suspect charged for second time in 2020 death
Meridian police said Robin Brown is the suspect in an aggravated domestic violence assault...
Update: Suspect in domestic violence assault in custody
Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith reacted to the president's announced sanctions...
Mississippi senators react to sanctions against Russia
Philadelphia Police Department investigating weekend murder

Latest News

Cougars preparing for 3rd round basketball playoffs
Jordan Ta'amu was drafted by Tampa Bay
Crop of Mississippi players selected in USFL Draft headlined by QB Ta’amu
The EMCC women's basketball team is this weeks Total Pain Care Team of the Week.
Total Pain Care Team of the Week: EMCC women’s basketball team
Shakira Austin gets ninth double double of the year in Rebels win over Razorbacks.
Ole Miss’s win over Arkansas ties Rebels best conference record in 20 seasons