EMCC advances to MACCC Championship
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The EMCC men’s basketball team beat Pearl River 57-51 in the semi-finals to advance to the MACCC tournament championship round in Poplarville.
The Lions were on another level at Pearl River as they held PRCC to a season low 51 points and handed the Wildcats only their third loss of the season (second at home).
Brandon Deravine led the way for the Lions with 15 points, six rebounds, and one steal while Blake Butler added 14 points and eight rebounds.
EMCC will play Northeast Mississippi for the MACCC men’s championship on Thursday at 7:30 pm. The Lions will be appearing in their second conference tournament championship in four years and will look to win their first title since 2019.
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.