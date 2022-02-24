EMCC advances to MACCC Championship

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The EMCC men’s basketball team beat Pearl River 57-51 in the semi-finals to advance to the MACCC tournament championship round in Poplarville.

LIONS WIN!!!!! EMCC hands #16 PRCC its first loss in 3 months and snaps Wildcats' 16-game win streak with a 57-51 win in a tough environment at PRCC in the semis of the MACCC Tournament. The Lions will advance to the championship round and play NEMCC tomorrow at 7:30. pic.twitter.com/IwWMPyKZ3s — EMCC Athletics (@EMCCathletics) February 24, 2022

The Lions were on another level at Pearl River as they held PRCC to a season low 51 points and handed the Wildcats only their third loss of the season (second at home).

Brandon Deravine led the way for the Lions with 15 points, six rebounds, and one steal while Blake Butler added 14 points and eight rebounds.

EMCC will play Northeast Mississippi for the MACCC men’s championship on Thursday at 7:30 pm. The Lions will be appearing in their second conference tournament championship in four years and will look to win their first title since 2019.

