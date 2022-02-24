Advertisement

Last day of warmth before it cools down leading into the weekend

Cold front brings rain tonight & a cooler Friday
Cold front brings rain tonight & a cooler Friday(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A stalled front in our region this morning will move north as a warm front. It’ll open the door to a southerly wind which will warm temps to around 80 degrees this afternoon, and it’ll be more muggy. Isolated showers are also possible during the day, but rain becomes more likely tonight affiliated with a passing cold front.

Thankfully, severe storms aren’t expected, but there could be some rumbles of thunder. Otherwise, scattered showers roll across our area overnight...lasting through the Friday morning commute. Lows tonight will drop into the 40s.

Friday, the showers move out by Noon. So, your afternoon plans will be fine with unseasonably cool highs into the mid-upper 50s. Saturday, spotty showers are possible. Otherwise, it’ll be cloudy with highs staying in the mid 50s. If you’re heading to the Mardi Gras festivities in downtown Meridian, bring an umbrella in case showers find you.

The best chance of rain this weekend will be Sunday affiliated with an upper disturbance. It’ll also be cool with low 50s for highs. Next week, it warms up with seasonable 60s returning by Fat Tuesday....plus lots of sunshine.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police said Robin Brown is the suspect in an aggravated domestic violence assault...
Update: Suspect in domestic violence assault in custody
The MPD announced Wednesday the arrest of Tina Darling. She’s accused of the shooting death of...
Murder charge filed in 2021 case
Structure fire on County Road 515 in Neshoba County
Structure fire in Neshoba County
The original charge against Pruitt for the Nov. 24, 2020, death of Jaheim Jimerson was...
Suspect charged for second time in 2020 death
Coroner: Scott Co. couple appeared to have been attacked during home invasion

Latest News

Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - February 24th, 2022
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - February 24th, 2022
Weather - February 23, 2022
Weather - February 23, 2022
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - February 23rd, 2022
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - February 23rd, 2022
80s return for Thursday
Roller coaster temps the rest of the week