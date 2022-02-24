Last day of warmth before it cools down leading into the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A stalled front in our region this morning will move north as a warm front. It’ll open the door to a southerly wind which will warm temps to around 80 degrees this afternoon, and it’ll be more muggy. Isolated showers are also possible during the day, but rain becomes more likely tonight affiliated with a passing cold front.

Thankfully, severe storms aren’t expected, but there could be some rumbles of thunder. Otherwise, scattered showers roll across our area overnight...lasting through the Friday morning commute. Lows tonight will drop into the 40s.

Friday, the showers move out by Noon. So, your afternoon plans will be fine with unseasonably cool highs into the mid-upper 50s. Saturday, spotty showers are possible. Otherwise, it’ll be cloudy with highs staying in the mid 50s. If you’re heading to the Mardi Gras festivities in downtown Meridian, bring an umbrella in case showers find you.

The best chance of rain this weekend will be Sunday affiliated with an upper disturbance. It’ll also be cool with low 50s for highs. Next week, it warms up with seasonable 60s returning by Fat Tuesday....plus lots of sunshine.

