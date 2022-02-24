Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 22, 2022

Daily Docket 5
Daily Docket 5(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police said Robin Brown is the suspect in an aggravated domestic violence assault...
Update: Suspect in domestic violence assault in custody
The MPD announced Wednesday the arrest of Tina Darling. She’s accused of the shooting death of...
Murder charge filed in 2021 case
Structure fire on County Road 515 in Neshoba County
Structure fire in Neshoba County
The original charge against Pruitt for the Nov. 24, 2020, death of Jaheim Jimerson was...
Suspect charged for second time in 2020 death
Coroner: Scott Co. couple appeared to have been attacked during home invasion

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meriidan Arrest Report February 24, 2022
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 24, 2022
The MPD announced Wednesday the arrest of Tina Darling. She’s accused of the shooting death of...
Murder charge filed in 2021 case
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 23, 2022