Advertisement

Lawmakers to delay 3rd grade reading promotion requirement

Alabama lawmakers are close to approving a delay of a high-stakes requirement to hold back...
Alabama lawmakers are close to approving a delay of a high-stakes requirement to hold back third-graders who don’t meet reading benchmarks.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:44 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers are close to approving a delay of a high-stakes requirement to hold back third-graders who don’t meet reading benchmarks.

The Alabama House of Representatives on Wednesday unanimously voted to push back the requirement for two years. Instead of taking effect at the end of this school year, the legislation would delay implementation until the 2023-2024 school year. The  Alabama Senate has approved similar legislation.

Lawmakers and educators pushed for a delay after the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted classrooms for two years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senate passes income tax bill
The MPD announced Wednesday the arrest of Tina Darling. She’s accused of the shooting death of...
Murder charge filed in 2021 case
Fake $100 bills popping up in Mississippi city
Fake $100 bills popping up in Mississippi city
According to GasBuddy, fuel prices have been going up the past few weeks in anticipation of the...
Here’s how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could impact gas prices in the U.S.
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital

Latest News

Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler speaks to Houston County Republican Women on February 25, 2022.
Zeigler: Washington is assaulting Alabama
Calling Putin a “modern-day Hitler,” Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) said tens of thousands of...
Sen. Wicker blasts Russian attack on Ukraine, calls Putin a ‘modern-day Adolf Hitler’
Russian strikes hit Kyiv the morning of Feb. 24.
Lawmakers respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Biden announces the US will impose sanctions against Russia amid high tensions with Ukraine....
Biden hits Russia with sanctions, shifts troops to Germany
The bill was passed by Mississippi Senate.
‘Cole’s Law’ passes Miss. Senate, headed to governor’s desk