Marion changes garbage service

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The town of Marion will have a new trash pickup company starting next month. This comes with a new trash day and a different cost.

Starting March 1, Waste Pro will take over trash duties from Waste Management and trash day will move to Wednesday’s.

“Any contract that exceeds $50,000 a year are contracts that have to be up for bid,” Marion Mayor Larry Gill explained. “We received three different bids. From Waste Pro it was $13.29, who we decided to go with. Waste Management was $15.95 and ASDI at $15.35.”

Customers have been paying $8.35 for trash pickup. That price hasn’t changed for nine or more years. Under the current contract with Waste Management, residents should be paying $16.32. However, that’s not the case.

“The citizens have only been charged half of what the town is actually paying for the garbage pickup,” Alderman Norman Coleman said. “As of now, we have no choice but to charge each resident that whole amount.”

The new cost will be $13.29 per month. That’s 16 cents per day above what customers have been paying.

“Had we not changed, there would had to have been even more of an increase. Again, this is something we had to do,” Coleman said. “We didn’t have a choice, but to start charging the citizens the full amount for the garbage pickup. We did everything we could to keep it low and we are going to continue to do that.”

Marion’s current contract with Waste Management expires Feb. 28.

“We are a small town and we have to make adjustments where we can to benefit the citizens in the town of Marion. We always have to act in their best interest,” Gill said.

