Martha Gail Ryals

Martha Gail Ryals
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Funeral services for Martha Gail Ryals will be Friday, February 25, 2022, at 2:00pm, at College Park United Methodist Church. Bro. Kenneth Owen will be officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00pm at the church.

Pallbearers will be her beloved nephews.

Mrs. Ryals, 66, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, James Ryals III; her children Daniel Ryals (Beverly) and James Ryals IV (Beth); grandchildren Lauryn Ryals, Mandi Ryals, Madelyn Ryals, Aiden Ryals, James Ryals V, and Warren Ryals; a sister Jean Veasey (Wayne) of Hammond, LA, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Bernard and Helen Hardy; 3 brothers James Hardy, Joe Hardy, and Rudy Hardy, and 2 sisters Dorothy Rainey and Betty Tanner.

Gail was a retired registered nurse. She received her nursing degree from Meridian Community College. She loved her grandchildren and shopping and could shop from daylight to dark. She loved camping and really anything to do with the outdoors, especially visiting the Mississippi Gulf Coast. She was an active member of College Park United Methodist Church.

