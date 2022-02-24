Graveside Services for Mary Virginia Williams at Forest Lawn Cemetery are currently pending.

Mary Virginia, 91, died Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was a homemaker and traveled the world with her husband, Terry, and three children, Paula, Jackie, and Jim, during her husband’s military service. She was a loving wife and no-nonsense mother, who didn’t tolerate sass from her children, but let them lead their desired lives. She always made the best of whatever nature threw at her.

She is survived by her children, Paula Herman (Ted) of St. Louis, Missouri; Jackie Nazim (Eric) of Edmond, Oklahoma; and, Jim Williams of Charleston, South Carolina; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The family gives thanks to the doctors and nurses, especially Maria, at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City and the aides, especially Lisa, at StoneCreek Assisted Living in Edmond.

