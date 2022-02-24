Masquerade at Merrehope kicking off Mardi Gras weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Masquerade at Merrehope Friday evening kicks off a weekend of activities surrounding Mardi Gras. The pre-parade party is 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the historic home.

Admission is $10 at the door and everything is open to the public. There will be live entertainment, King Cakes, light party fare and a few other surprises. There will also be raffles throughout the night. It will also be a BYOB event. Beads will be passed out to everyone as they enter Merrehope.

Mardi Gras attire is encouraged but not required.

Event organizers said they’re excited to bring the community into Merrehope and get them more familiar with the historic house.

We have a lot of friends of Merrehope and we’re looking forward to them coming. We’re looking forward to helping Meridian get into the festive carnival season which is Mardi Gras coming up. And I think it’s just a great opportunity again to open up the house and give them an introduction, if they’re not familiar, and also to re-excite them about the things that are going on at Merrehope.”

