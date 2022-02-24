Advertisement

Masquerade at Merrehope kicking off Mardi Gras weekend

Mardi Gras decorations at Merrehope
Mardi Gras decorations at Merrehope(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Masquerade at Merrehope Friday evening kicks off a weekend of activities surrounding Mardi Gras. The pre-parade party is 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the historic home.

Admission is $10 at the door and everything is open to the public. There will be live entertainment, King Cakes, light party fare and a few other surprises. There will also be raffles throughout the night. It will also be a BYOB event. Beads will be passed out to everyone as they enter Merrehope.

Mardi Gras attire is encouraged but not required.

Event organizers said they’re excited to bring the community into Merrehope and get them more familiar with the historic house.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police said Robin Brown is the suspect in an aggravated domestic violence assault...
Update: Suspect in domestic violence assault in custody
The MPD announced Wednesday the arrest of Tina Darling. She’s accused of the shooting death of...
Murder charge filed in 2021 case
Structure fire on County Road 515 in Neshoba County
Structure fire in Neshoba County
The original charge against Pruitt for the Nov. 24, 2020, death of Jaheim Jimerson was...
Suspect charged for second time in 2020 death
Coroner: Scott Co. couple appeared to have been attacked during home invasion

Latest News

Care Lodge
Care Lodge loses 60 percent of its federal funding
Creature Comforts Animal Shelter in Quitman
Clarke Co. animal shelter looks for financial assistance
Meridian Mardi Gras in 2020
Meridian Mardi Gras making a big return
Arts grant recipients
Meridian Arts Council awards grants