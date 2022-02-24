Meridian Mardi Gras making a big return

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Mardi Gras festival is returning after a year absence because of the pandemic.

The family friendly festivities will be hosted by Mitchell Distributing this year. Everything kicks off on City Hall Lawn at noon on Saturday, February 26th and it will go until 6pm. The celebration will feature the Krewe of Barkus parade, Krewe of Mardi Gras parade, live music, and multiple food vendors. The event is completely free to the public.

People involved in the planning of the event are excited for everything the day has to offer.

I can’t say my favorite part because the entire event is just full of something and a different surprise like the Krewe of Barkus, the puppies. When we judge the dogs and the dogs do their little parade around the city and come back, they look so cute in their little costumes. Then the parade itself, the parade always presents something or some type of float that we didn’t think was going to be there.

