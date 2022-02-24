Advertisement

Meridian Mardi Gras making a big return

Took a year off due to COVID
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Mardi Gras festival is returning after a year absence because of the pandemic.

The family friendly festivities will be hosted by Mitchell Distributing this year. Everything kicks off on City Hall Lawn at noon on Saturday, February 26th and it will go until 6pm. The celebration will feature the Krewe of Barkus parade, Krewe of Mardi Gras parade, live music, and multiple food vendors. The event is completely free to the public.

People involved in the planning of the event are excited for everything the day has to offer.

