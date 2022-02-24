Advertisement

Moderna testing new COVID-19 booster targeting omicron

The booster combines an omicron-specific vaccine with the company’s original COVID-19 vaccine.
The booster combines an omicron-specific vaccine with the company’s original COVID-19 vaccine.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) - Moderna is testing a new kind of COVID-19 booster.

It is a bivalent booster that combines an omicron-specific vaccine with the company’s original COVID-19 vaccine.

The company says there could be data for the booster sometime in March.

Pfizer has also been working on an omicron-specific vaccine and a bivalent vaccine, though FDA officials say it’s unclear whether an omicron-specific vaccine will be necessary.

Daily COVID-19 cases have dropped 90% in the U.S. since mid-January, according to new data from Johns Hopkins University.

