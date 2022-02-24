Mrs. Marian Nan Allen Kent

Marion Nan Allen Kent died Sunday, February 20, 2022, in Henderson, Tennessee, where she was living with her daughter, Gayle. Mrs. Kent, 75, was a devoted mother and grandmother. She had battled liver disease for the last several years and passed away peacefully at home with her family.

Graveside services will be held Friday, March 4, at 2 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. prior to the service at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Born December 16, 1946, in Kemper County, Mississippi, Mrs. Kent graduated from DeKalb High School. She worked for Peavey Electronics for 20 years, then with Quality Logistics, and finally as the office manager with Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi in Meridian. She worked a second job for many years with her twin sister, Ann Nance, at the local Waffle House.

Mrs. Kent loved to cook for her family, and was an avid reader and sewer, but most of her time was spent supporting her grandchildren at dance recitals, cheer competitions, baseball and football games. She was their biggest cheerleader.

Survivors include her children, Tommy Richardson of Pensacola, Florida; Penny Alsobrooks Randall (David), of Meridian; Gayle Alsobrooks Hudson (Mark) of Henderson, Tennessee; and James Alsobrooks (Wendie) of Meridian. Grandchildren, Brandon Richardson of Pensacola, Olivia Randall and David Randall of Meridian, Colby Williams (Bethany) and Dilan Williams (Kaylee), of Enterprise, Conner Alsobrooks and Asher Alsobrooks of Meridian; and four great-grandchildren; her brother, Jarvis Allen of Laurel, Mississippi; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Dell Kent; her twin sister, Ann Nance; sister, Mamie Nell Allen; brothers, W.E. Allen, Jerry Dale Allen, and Donald Allen; and her parents Thomas G. and Bonnie Jean Allen.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Mrs. Kent’s name to American Liver Foundation, Charitable Giving, P.O. Box 299, West Orange, NJ 07052 or online at https://liverfoundation.org/for-patients/donate-now/.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721