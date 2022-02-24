Advertisement

Senate passes income tax bill

(Pexels)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The Republican-led Mississippi Senate has passed a bill that would cut hundreds of millions of dollars in state revenue by phasing out part of the income tax and reducing the sales tax on groceries.

The vote Wednesday was 40-11.

The vote sets up a showdown in coming weeks with the House, which is also controlled by Republicans and passed a more extensive tax cut proposal last month.

Mississippi has long been one of the poorest states in the nation.

Discussion of tax reductions is happening as the state has enjoyed larger-than-expected tax collections the past several months, driven partly by federal spending during the pandemic.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police said Robin Brown is the suspect in an aggravated domestic violence assault...
Update: Suspect in domestic violence assault in custody
The MPD announced Wednesday the arrest of Tina Darling. She’s accused of the shooting death of...
Murder charge filed in 2021 case
Structure fire on County Road 515 in Neshoba County
Structure fire in Neshoba County
The original charge against Pruitt for the Nov. 24, 2020, death of Jaheim Jimerson was...
Suspect charged for second time in 2020 death
Coroner: Scott Co. couple appeared to have been attacked during home invasion

Latest News

Cold front brings rain tonight & a cooler Friday
Last day of warmth before it cools down leading into the weekend
Michael Wilson
Over 12 MDOC officers under investigation after inmate escape
Meridian Mardi Gras making a big return
Meridian Mardi Gras making a big return
Lauderdale County students get financial ‘reality check’
Lauderdale County students get financial ‘reality check’
Marion changes garbage service
Marion changes garbage service