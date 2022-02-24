Tax Assessor reminding homeowners of homestead exemption deadline

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Lauderdale County Tax Assessor’s Office would like to remind everyone that April 1st is the deadline to file for homestead exemption.

In order to be eligible to receive tax benefits, you must be a legal resident of Mississippi, own and occupy the property as of January 1st of the year you file and comply with Mississippi income tax requirements.

“Homes are selling here we understand through our realtors and people involved with selling houses,” said Lauderdale County Tax Assessor James Rainey. “Some homes are being sold so you need to file when you purchase a new home. That’s extremely important.”

You can also get a reduction in taxes on your house when you turn 65 years of age.

“Always, don’t hesitate to call us or come by to see us if you have any questions,” added Rainey. “This is one of the things our team works on every day to handle those type questions you have and it’s extremely important and we do these things for the people of our county.”

The Tax Assessor’s Office will also be open this Saturday from 8:00-noon and the last Saturday in March from 8:00-noon to give you extra time to file. You can also call 601-482-9779 with any questions.

THE FOLLOWING CRITERIA MUST BE MET IN ORDER TO BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE HOMESTEAD EXEMPTION TAX BENEFITS:

1. Be a legal resident of Mississippi

2. Own & occupy the property as of January 1st of the year you file.

3. Comply with Mississippi income tax requirements.

YOU WILL NEED TO BRING OR KNOW, IF APPLICABLE, THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

1. Tag numbers of all the vehicles you own.

2. Social Security number(s) of owner & spouse.

3. Purchase price of the property.

4. Amount of down payment.

5. Previous owner’s name.

6. If over sixty-five (65) or 100% disabled, you will need to bring proof.

(Social Security Letter, Birth Certificate, or Driver’s License with Date of Birth)

YOU MUST COME TO THE TAX ASSESSOR’S OFFICE AND RE-APPLY FOR YOUR HOMESTEAD EXEMPTION IF THERE HAS BEEN A CHANGE IN YOUR HOMESTEAD EXEMPTION AS A RESULT OF ONE OF THE FOLLOWING REASONS:

1. Purchased a new home.

2. Death of spouse.

3. If you turned sixty-five (65) or became 100% disabled last year (with proof).

4. New deed put on record. (Changing Title on Deed, Life Estate, Trust, ect.)

5. Change in marital status. (Seperated, Divorced, Married)

6. Acquired, sold, or gave away any property related to you homestead.

7. Change in the use of the property. (Renting part of home or business in home)

8. Homestead denied previous year.

9. Change in occupancy.

IF YOU HAVE MOVED OR IF YOU ARE NOT ELIGIBLE FOR HOMESTEAD, PLEASE LET US KNOW.

Please call (601) 482-9779 if you have any questions.

