Advertisement

Terry Lee Long

Terry Lee Long
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Terry Lee Long will be Monday, February 28, 2022, at 1:00 pm, in the chapel at Webb & Stephens – North, on highway 39N. Mr. Long, 55, died February 21, 2022, at Anderson Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his family.

Terry is survived by his wife of 37 years, Margaret Long; his children Dana Long Lawson (Albert), and Nicky Long Jones (Lee); grandchildren Addy Lawson, Aiden Lawson, Aubrey Lawson, Mason Jones, Makynna Long, and Everlee Jones; his father Ronnie Long (Lib); 2 sisters Cristy Long, and Patricia Gressett; a brother Lawson Long, along with numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother Linda Alexander; mother-in-law Carolyn Creel; his maternal grandparents Earnest and Geneva Alexander; and his paternal grandparents Lawson Long and Mable and Bill Irby.

Terry had the biggest heart and would help anyone in a time of need. He loved racing and going on vacations to the beach with his family. He loved his family, but his grandchildren were the light of his world.

Please visit www.webbstephens.com to view the register and sign the guestbook.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Terry Lee Long, please visit our floral store.

webbstephens.com

Most Read

Meridian police said Robin Brown is the suspect in an aggravated domestic violence assault...
Update: Suspect in domestic violence assault in custody
The MPD announced Wednesday the arrest of Tina Darling. She’s accused of the shooting death of...
Murder charge filed in 2021 case
Structure fire on County Road 515 in Neshoba County
Structure fire in Neshoba County
The original charge against Pruitt for the Nov. 24, 2020, death of Jaheim Jimerson was...
Suspect charged for second time in 2020 death
Coroner: Scott Co. couple appeared to have been attacked during home invasion

Latest News

Mardi Gras decorations at Merrehope
Masquerade at Merrehope kicking of weekend of Mardi Gras activities
Creature Comforts Animal Shelter in Quitman
Clarke Co. animal shelter looks for financial assistance
Mrs. Marian Nan Allen Kent
William Patrick Webb