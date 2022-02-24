Funeral services for Terry Lee Long will be Monday, February 28, 2022, at 1:00 pm, in the chapel at Webb & Stephens – North, on highway 39N. Mr. Long, 55, died February 21, 2022, at Anderson Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his family.

Terry is survived by his wife of 37 years, Margaret Long; his children Dana Long Lawson (Albert), and Nicky Long Jones (Lee); grandchildren Addy Lawson, Aiden Lawson, Aubrey Lawson, Mason Jones, Makynna Long, and Everlee Jones; his father Ronnie Long (Lib); 2 sisters Cristy Long, and Patricia Gressett; a brother Lawson Long, along with numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother Linda Alexander; mother-in-law Carolyn Creel; his maternal grandparents Earnest and Geneva Alexander; and his paternal grandparents Lawson Long and Mable and Bill Irby.

Terry had the biggest heart and would help anyone in a time of need. He loved racing and going on vacations to the beach with his family. He loved his family, but his grandchildren were the light of his world.

