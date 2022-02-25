Advertisement

Actor Sean Penn is in Ukraine working on a documentary

Variety reports Penn is filming a documentary on the Russian invasion with Vice Studios.
Variety reports Penn is filming a documentary on the Russian invasion with Vice Studios.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actor Sean Penn is working on a documentary in Ukraine as Russia begins its invasion.

He has met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and attended news conferences.

The office of the president says Penn came to Kyiv to tell the world the truth about what’s happening.

Variety reports Penn is filming a documentary on the Russian invasion with Vice Studios.

Vice Media Group confirmed the project but wouldn’t say if Penn was involved.

In November, the actor spent time in Ukraine, meeting with troops as tensions rose with Russia.

Thousands of Ukrainians have already crossed into Poland amid the unfolding Ukraine-Russia crisis. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senate passes income tax bill
The MPD announced Wednesday the arrest of Tina Darling. She’s accused of the shooting death of...
Murder charge filed in 2021 case
Fake $100 bills popping up in Mississippi city
Fake $100 bills popping up in Mississippi city
According to GasBuddy, fuel prices have been going up the past few weeks in anticipation of the...
Here’s how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could impact gas prices in the U.S.
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital

Latest News

Ketanji Brown Jackson will be selected for the Supreme Court, sources report.
Biden to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court
People run to take shelter while the sirens sound announcing new attacks in the city of Kyiv,...
Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian forces target Kyiv
inflation
Key inflation gauge hit 6.1% in January, highest since 1982
FILE - Earlier studies have shown transgender youth have high rates of anxiety, depression,...
Gender-affirming care can benefit mental health, study says
Adam Johnson, a Florida man who grabbed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s podium and posed for...
Rioter carrying Pelosi’s podium in viral photo gets prison