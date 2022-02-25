All Scholastic Sports Team 2022: Austin Dungan

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lamar high school’s Austin Dungan has been selected to the 2022 All-Scholastic Sports team.

Dungan represents the Raiders with his incredible tennis abilities that stem from his passion of the game since his childhood.

“I liked being an individual and being able to go out and practice on my own,” Dungan said. “As I got older, I started playing doubles and I realized it was reall fun with a team. In tennis, I saw if I worked harder, I got better,” he said.

Austin enters his senior year at Lamar high school and his teachers, coaches, and teammates have seen him grow not just as an athlete in tennis and football, but as a leader.

“He’s vocal when he needs to be but a lot of times he’s kind of a quiet behind the scenes leader but he can step up when he needs to have his voice heard,” tennis instructor Anthony Hiatt said.

“Lamar has helped me mature a lot as a person. I’ve definitely grown a stronger work ethic whether it’s sports, school, or anything outside of that. I was quiet in ninth grade and I’ve gotten better about that” Dungan added.

Playing two sports in high school is already tough enough, but Austin still makes sure that he is motivated and has a good attitude when he steps off the court and into the classroom and his teacher Phyllis Skipper has noticed his hard work.

Phyllis Skipper has been a teacher at Lamar for over 30 years and has taught every member of the Dungan family including Austin.

“He’s not only an intellectual but he’s just a good person,” Skipper said. “He’s kind, he’s compassionate, his character is outstanding. “Besides just academically, he’s just a goof young man, just a fine young man” she added.

Dungan will be heading to Notre Dame to continue his academic career and he will always remember the memories and support he got from Raider nation.

