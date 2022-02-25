Advertisement

Bay Springs girls basketball prepare to take on Lumberton in the third round of the MHSAA playoffs

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Bay Springs Lady Bulldogs look to take on Lumberton Friday night in the third round of the MHSAA playoffs.

Bay Springs beat Simmons last Friday 45-32 to advance them to the third round of the playoffs. A win on Friday would advance the Lady Bulldogs to the semi finals. They have not made a semi final appearance since 2017.

Bay Springs will hit the road Friday to take on Lumberton starting at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The MPD announced Wednesday the arrest of Tina Darling. She’s accused of the shooting death of...
Murder charge filed in 2021 case
Meridian police said Robin Brown is the suspect in an aggravated domestic violence assault...
Update: Suspect in domestic violence assault in custody
Structure fire on County Road 515 in Neshoba County
Structure fire in Neshoba County
The original charge against Pruitt for the Nov. 24, 2020, death of Jaheim Jimerson was...
Suspect charged for second time in 2020 death
Coroner: Scott Co. couple appeared to have been attacked during home invasion

Latest News

Calvin Finch hangs on after dunk in UWA's win over Delta State.
UWA dominates the Statesmen at Pruitt Hall Thursday night
The EMCC Lions beat Northeast Mississippi Tigers 60-58 to win the MACCC men’s tournament...
Lions beat Northeast and take Conference championship
Newton, Bay Springs prepare for 3rd round playoff action
The EMCC men’s basketball team beat Pearl River 57-51 in the semi-finals to advance to the...
EMCC advances to MACCC Championship