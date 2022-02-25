Bay Springs girls basketball prepare to take on Lumberton in the third round of the MHSAA playoffs

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Bay Springs Lady Bulldogs look to take on Lumberton Friday night in the third round of the MHSAA playoffs.

Bay Springs beat Simmons last Friday 45-32 to advance them to the third round of the playoffs. A win on Friday would advance the Lady Bulldogs to the semi finals. They have not made a semi final appearance since 2017.

Bay Springs will hit the road Friday to take on Lumberton starting at 7 p.m.

