Celebrating 40 years on the job

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An employee who has been on the job for 40 years was celebrated Friday at the Lauderdale County Tax Collector’s Office.

The staff honored Julia Marshall for her four decades of dedicated service. Marshall started working in the tax collector’s office in 1982. She assists people with billing and payment of their property taxes. Marshall said she stayed in this job this long because she loves helping people.

“I love serving the public. I love working with people, and I love my job. I love helping people. It floods my soul to help others, to make them happy.”

“I worked with Julia for 25 years. She has been here, obviously, a lot longer than I have. She is an awesome employee. She puts the customers first. She has so much knowledge about the workings of this office in every aspect.”

Marshall said she would like to hang in for another 40 years.

