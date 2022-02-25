Celebrating 40 years on the job
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An employee who has been on the job for 40 years was celebrated Friday at the Lauderdale County Tax Collector’s Office.
The staff honored Julia Marshall for her four decades of dedicated service. Marshall started working in the tax collector’s office in 1982. She assists people with billing and payment of their property taxes. Marshall said she stayed in this job this long because she loves helping people.
Marshall said she would like to hang in for another 40 years.
