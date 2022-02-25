Cool and wet for the weekend, sunshine on the horizon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Gloomy skies will end the work week as temperatures struggle to get out of the 50′s. We’ll fall back into the 40′s overnight into Saturday where we see more clouds. Thankfully the rain will hold off for Saturday afternoon, so any Mardi Gras festivities should be good to go.

Rain moves in late Saturday night and lingers through much of Sunday morning with temperatures barely getting into the lower 50′s for the afternoon. Sunshine returns Monday with temperatures making it back into the 60′s yet again after starting off close to freezing.

Partly cloudy skies will be the name of the game through mid-week as temperatures start to reach towards 70° once again with morning lows in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s across the area. Eventually we’ll peak in the mid 70′s by next Friday as more clouds move in ahead of our next shot at rain next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.