Cooler temps, rain returns for the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Dry conditions will stick around for the next few hours as clouds, once again, begin to move in. Rain returns late tonight and sticks around for the morning hours on Friday. Cooler air will rush in behind the rain with temperatures only hitting into the mid 50′s for Friday afternoon. We’ll have gloomy skies through Saturday, but rain looks to hold off for the Meridian Mardi Gras Parade Saturday afternoon. Late Saturday night into Sunday, more rainfall will move in and stick around for the majority of Sunday. Temperatures finally return to the upper 60′s and lower 70′s by Monday with drier weather. We’ll keep partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures through next Wednesday.

