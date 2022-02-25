Lions beat Northeast and take Conference championship

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - The EMCC Lions beat Northeast Mississippi Tigers 60-58 to win the MACCC men’s tournament championship.

The Lions win their second conference championship since 2019 and it’s the second consecutive night of beating a ranked opponent. The win over Northeast gives the Lions their 20th win of the season, bringing them to 20-6 overall.

Nick Walker led the way for EMCC as he put up his 11th career double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Blake Butler had a game high of 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

The Tigers took a hefty lead late in the first half as they went on as 13-2 run to put them up 21-13 with 7:46 to go in the first half. Butler would get hot in the second half to eventually give the Lions the lead.

He's here, he's there, he's everywhere - and he just knocked down another three.... Lions lead 48-43 with 6:14 to go. https://t.co/yMFSDS92QQ — EMCC Athletics (@EMCCathletics) February 25, 2022

EMCC opens NJCAA Region 23 tournament play on Monday against Itawamba. Tip-off is at six.

