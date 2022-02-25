Local professor weighs in on Mississippi impacts from Ukraine invasion

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As Russia continues to march into Ukraine and international sanctions are brought down on one of the world’s largest economies, financial uncertainty is high.

I spoke with Mississippi State Associate Professor of Finance, Dr. Paul Spurlin, about what he thinks about how we will be affected by uncertain financial markets.

“Well, I would just start by saying this, financial market prices such as in the stock market are really the market participants’ determination really about what they expect future events to be as the information comes in,” Dr. Spurlin said. “Not only information from firms directly, but also news events from around the world. Investors take this information in and they process it.”

Uncertainty is the vain of the stock market and the recent volatility of it can be attributed to how the financial world is trying to process the information coming out of Ukraine.

“I think the Mississippi impact will be similar to others. It will be a consumer impact similar to other places in the nation. Just because of the instability. I would not be surprised if we continued to see gas price increases,” Dr. Spurlin said.

But it is not just gas that consumers will have to worry about, “Along with increases in prices for other goods and services that rely on petroleum as a direct or indirect input. For instance, your groceries, petroleum can be seen as an indirect input to that from the transportation required to deliver groceries,” Dr. Spurlin said.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.