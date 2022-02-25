Advertisement

Meridian Mardi Gras set for Saturday

Meridian Mardi Gras map 2022
Meridian Mardi Gras map 2022(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mardi Gras is here and there’s a huge celebration taking place in downtown Meridian Saturday.

Things kickoff at City Hall lawn at noon Saturday with live music from DC & the Queen City Allstars. The dog contest starts at 2:30, then at 3PM it’s the Krewe of Barkus Parade and Krewe of Midas Parade. It’s setting up to be a great, fun-filled day of fun for Meridian.

“It’s growing and growing every year. We have been doing this for a long time. We are really excited for Mitchell Distributing and ACEs to get involved this year and to put this event on. Our parade is going to be the largest parade we’ve ever had since this thing started. I think we have 30 plus entries in it this year,” committee member Cooper Huff said. “There’s going to be a lot of great music. It’s just a good time for downtown Meridian. Come out and enjoy it. it’s going to be good weather. come visit us. come have a beer.”

The parade route begins at 3 p.m. on the corner of 25th Ave. and 8th St. It’ll turn down 23rd Avenue and circle through downtown. It’s almost identical to the Christmas parade route.

