WASHINGTON (WTOK) - U.S. senators from Mississippi and Alabama issued statements after President Biden nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to fill a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“The confirmation of a justice to a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court is a solemn responsibility that deserves the full engagement of the U.S. Senate. Less than a year ago, I voted against Judge Jackson’s confirmation to the D.C. Circuit because of her left-wing, activist judicial philosophy. That said, I expect the Senate will accord her all the courtesy and respect that was not shown to Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas, Miguel Estrada, and Janice Rogers Brown. I look forward to meeting with Judge Jackson in the near future.”

“I congratulate Judge Jackson on being the first African American woman nominated to serve on the Supreme Court. The advice and consent role of the U.S. Senate under the Constitution is a vital part of the incredibly important responsibility of filling a seat on the nation’s highest court, and I take this duty very seriously. I look forward to meeting Judge Jackson in person as part of a careful evaluation of her background, record, and judicial philosophy. I believe Supreme Court justices must be wholly committed to faithfully upholding our Constitution and the laws of our nation, and should not be activists on the bench.”

“As in any Supreme Court confirmation process, the Senate must hold a fair and thorough review of Judge Jackson’s qualifications. Throughout my career, I have supported judges who respect our Constitution and interpret the law without prejudice. A lifetime appointment to the nation’s highest Court will impact our country for generations and should be rigorously evaluated. I look forward to meeting with Judge Jackson to further review her judicial philosophy, legal views, and commitment to our Constitution.”

“I want a justice who respects the Constitution and who will follow the law without the interference of personal or political bias. I look forward to actively following the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearings with Judge Jackson and meeting with the nominee at the appropriate time to give the people of Alabama a voice in the process. The Senate’s responsibility is to provide ‘advice and consent,’ and Judge Jackson deserves a full and fair evaluation of her record.”

If she is confirmed confirmed by the Senate, Judge Jackson would become just the sixth woman to serve on the court.

