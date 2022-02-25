Advertisement

MSU professor is now the president of the National Weather Association

Dr. Kathy Sherman-Morris is the 2022 NWA President
Dr. Kathy Sherman-Morris is the 2022 NWA President(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Geo-sciences professor at Mississippi State University, Dr. Kathy Sherman-Morris, is now the president of the National Weather Association for 2022. It’s a nation-wide professional organization for people in careers that revolve around weather or for enthusiasts. She’s one of very few women to hold this position, and a couple of her goals is to increase student membership along with more outreach to military forecasters.

Dr. Sherman-Morris is excited about her presidency and wants to encourage others not to shy away from leadership. She says beware of the “imposter syndrome.” It’s misleading, and it will make you feel like you’re not qualified. “It can effect you at any point in your career…even once you start getting into leadership positions. At the same time, know that you can do it. You are qualified. It’s just something that some of us have to deal with. I think just saying yes...and being willing to give something a try is totally worth it,” says Dr. Sherman-Morris.

She is a MSU Alumni, and she says their Geosciences Department offers many majors including meteorology, geology, and geography... just to name a few. Aside from being professor at MSU, she’s also serving as the Interim Assistant Dean for the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences.

