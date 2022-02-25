Advertisement

Nurse Practitioner Associates of Meridian looks to bridge health care gap, encourages others to chase dreams

By Emily Erikson
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three health care professionals had a dream, and that dream is now a reality. Nurse Practitioner Associates of Meridian has been up and running on 8th Street for a few months now thanks to Dr. Mary Stewart, Tanyaneka Wilson, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, and Erica Glover, FNP-BC.

“We’re here to serve the community, and we keep that at the first and foremost part of what we do. And because we have a love for people and a love for nursing and want to help the community, we’re able to get through any obstacle. We get along. We laugh, we cry, we share, but at the end of the day we’re here to take care of these patients,” said Dr. Stewart.

There are many gaps in health care within the community, and the clinic hopes to bridge the gap and create a stronger future.

“We anticipate growth. We anticipate a healthier community through the education and empowerment of the people that we serve, so that we may be able to motivate them to live their healthiest lives,” said Wilson.

The care of the clinic goes beyond its walls. The nurse practitioners said they hope to not only encourage healthier lifestyles but to also encourage a spirit of entrepreneurship.

“We want other people to see little girls, whether they’re African American or any racial background, that they can do it if they put their mind to it and just strive forward to reach their goal. Make a plan and just get to stepping. Just get out there and do it,” said Glover.

They also hope to shed a positive light on Meridian through their work.

“It’s great to be able to show a positive aspect of Meridian because you hear so much negative but just to be able to show that there are good things that come from in and out of Meridian,” said Wilson.

The clinic told News 11 they eventually want to expand and provide more services. They said there’s a need for more services in areas of mental health, women’s health, pediatrics and health literacy.

For more information on Nurse Practitioner Associates of Meridian, visit their Facebook page.

