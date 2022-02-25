Advertisement

Parents sue after stranger admits to sneaking into NICU to feed and change their baby

A stranger admitted to sneaking into the hospital's NICU and bottle feeding a baby that was not...
A stranger admitted to sneaking into the hospital's NICU and bottle feeding a baby that was not his.(KCCI via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A mother and father in Iowa are suing a hospital after a stranger admitted to sneaking into the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), bottle feeding their newborn and changing the child’s diaper in December.

Mother Gabrielle Lage and father Chase Adams are suing Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines for the security lapse. The parents are also suing 36-year-old Adam Wedig, the man who admits he slipped into the NICU.

Adam Wedig is seen on security video sneaking into the NICU.
Adam Wedig is seen on security video sneaking into the NICU.(KCCI via CNN Newsource)

According to an affidavit, Wedig said he followed a nurse through a secure door into the NICU, fed the couple’s baby a bottle and changed the child’s diaper. While he admits doing it, he hasn’t said why.

The baby was not harmed. Wedig has been charged with trespassing.

The parents say they filed the lawsuit to make sure something like this does not happen again.

“If a stranger can gain access to the NICU, it says loads about the lapse of security Mercy has. Hopefully this will change things and change them permanently for the better,” the parents’ lawyer Thomas Slater said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police said Robin Brown is the suspect in an aggravated domestic violence assault...
Update: Suspect in domestic violence assault in custody
The MPD announced Wednesday the arrest of Tina Darling. She’s accused of the shooting death of...
Murder charge filed in 2021 case
Structure fire on County Road 515 in Neshoba County
Structure fire in Neshoba County
The original charge against Pruitt for the Nov. 24, 2020, death of Jaheim Jimerson was...
Suspect charged for second time in 2020 death
Coroner: Scott Co. couple appeared to have been attacked during home invasion

Latest News

FILE - Sally Kellerman arrives at the premiere of "The Danish Girl" at Regency Village Theatre...
Oscar-nominated ‘MASH’ actor Sally Kellerman dies at 84
Calling Putin a “modern-day Hitler,” Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) said tens of thousands of...
Sen. Wicker blasts Russian attack on Ukraine, calls Putin a ‘modern-day Adolf Hitler’
Nurse Practitioner Associates of Meridian looks to bridge health care gap
Nurse Practitioner Associates of Meridian looks to bridge health care gap
Nurse Practitioner Associates of Meridian (NPAM).
Nurse Practitioner Associates of Meridian looks to bridge health care gap, encourages others to chase dreams