Advertisement

Preliminary cause of death revealed in case of woman who went missing in Clarke Co.

Authorities say an initial autopsy report indicates that Carrie Bell Vaughn died of freshwater...
Authorities say an initial autopsy report indicates that Carrie Bell Vaughn died of freshwater drowning.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A preliminary cause of death has been determined in the case of a woman who went missing earlier this month in Clarke County.

Investigators say Carrie Bell Vaughn’s death was the result of freshwater drowning. Vaughn, 75, went missing Feb. 2 in the Barnett community just south of Pachuta. Her body was found Feb. 8 in the middle of Shubuta Creek not far from where her car was found.

Authorities believe Vaughn’s car became stuck and she started walking home on County Road 290 when she fell into the creek. It’s unclear if this is what actually happened, but the case remains under investigation.

The full autopsy report is pending.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senate passes income tax bill
The MPD announced Wednesday the arrest of Tina Darling. She’s accused of the shooting death of...
Murder charge filed in 2021 case
Fake $100 bills popping up in Mississippi city
Fake $100 bills popping up in Mississippi city
According to GasBuddy, fuel prices have been going up the past few weeks in anticipation of the...
Here’s how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could impact gas prices in the U.S.
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Work to replace a storm drain will close a portion of Grand Avenue in Meridian Feb. 28 through...
Street closure scheduled in Meridian
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation is still looking for the person who won big on a lottery...
$50K lottery ticket sold in Madison still unclaimed; will expire soon
Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler speaks to Houston County Republican Women on February 25, 2022.
Zeigler: Washington is assaulting Alabama