Preliminary cause of death revealed in case of woman who went missing in Clarke Co.

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A preliminary cause of death has been determined in the case of a woman who went missing earlier this month in Clarke County.

Investigators say Carrie Bell Vaughn’s death was the result of freshwater drowning. Vaughn, 75, went missing Feb. 2 in the Barnett community just south of Pachuta. Her body was found Feb. 8 in the middle of Shubuta Creek not far from where her car was found.

Authorities believe Vaughn’s car became stuck and she started walking home on County Road 290 when she fell into the creek. It’s unclear if this is what actually happened, but the case remains under investigation.

The full autopsy report is pending.

