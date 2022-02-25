Advertisement

Six officers at NAS Meridian earn “Wings of Gold”

NAS WINGS OF GOLD
NAS WINGS OF GOLD
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MERIDIAN NAVAL AIR STATION, Miss. (WTOK) - It was a big day at NAS Meridian as six Navy and Marine Corps pilots received their “Wings of Gold.”

The Naval Aviator Designation Ceremony is an honored tradition marking the completion of nearly two years of specialized training for the rigorous demands of aerial combat and carrier operations.

“It feels wonderful. I’m very lucky to be here and to have gotten my wings,” said 1st Lt. Matthew Hundt, USMC of Lake Mills, Wisconsin. “Following in the footsteps of so many great aviators before me, so it’s a great honor. I was very fortunate to have been in VT-9. I had a great deal of wonderful instructors. On top of that, they really invested in me.”

Among those receiving their Wings of Gold Friday were three officers from the Royal Navy of Great Britain.

“We’ve been here for the last ten to 13 years now with a number of UK and Royal Navy students chosen to come through this route,” said Commodore Philip Nash, UK Naval Attache’ and speaker at Friday’s ceremony. “They gain an amazing experience operating alongside their U.S. colleagues and they come back to the Royal Navy much better aviators for it. It’s a real important partnership for us.”

Two American pilots who received their wings will serve with the U.S. Marine Corps and one with the U. S. Navy.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

