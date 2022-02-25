Advertisement

Southern Miss football return to practice

Southern Miss overcame some rain during the early portion of its fourth football spring...
Southern Miss overcame some rain during the early portion of its fourth football spring practice here Friday morning and the Golden Eagles managed to get some quality work in shoulder pads and shorts on the game field at M.M. Roberts Stadium.(USM Athletics)
By USM Athletics
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Southern Miss overcame some rain during the early portion of its fourth football spring practice here Friday morning and the Golden Eagles managed to get some quality work in shoulder pads and shorts on the game field at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

Part of that quality work for the Golden Eagles was their first chance to hit in some live situations.

“Another great day for us,” said second-year coach Will Hall. “It was a little misty and rainy at first, but the Good Lord cleared it up for us. We tackled for the first time with a lot of good tackling periods. We saw a lot of physicality and I can’t wait to get in there to see the tape because there was a lot of good plays on both sides (of the ball).”

Hall went on to say that the offensive line is getting better in understanding what is expected of them, while also praising the receiver corps for their continuing to make plays in practice as well as the quarterback play, especially from redshirt freshman Ty Keyes.

Hall said that the team will take some time to take care of their bodies before returning to action practice fields late next week.

“We have knocked four out and we have 11 (practices) left,” said Hall. “We will take five days to get our bodies back healthy and we will come back and do it again.”

The Golden Eagles are not expected to hit the practice fields again until Thursday morning, March 3.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senate passes income tax bill
The MPD announced Wednesday the arrest of Tina Darling. She’s accused of the shooting death of...
Murder charge filed in 2021 case
Fake $100 bills popping up in Mississippi city
Fake $100 bills popping up in Mississippi city
According to GasBuddy, fuel prices have been going up the past few weeks in anticipation of the...
Here’s how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could impact gas prices in the U.S.
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital

Latest News

Calvin Finch hangs on after dunk in UWA's win over Delta State.
UWA dominates the Statesmen at Pruitt Hall Thursday night
The Lady Bulldogs get ready for round three of the MHSAA playoffs.
Bay Springs girls basketball prepare to take on Lumberton in the third round of the MHSAA playoffs
The EMCC Lions beat Northeast Mississippi Tigers 60-58 to win the MACCC men’s tournament...
Lions beat Northeast and take Conference championship
Newton, Bay Springs prepare for 3rd round playoff action