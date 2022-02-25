Advertisement

Umbrellas and jackets are part of this weekend’s must-haves

Not the sunniest this weekend
Not the sunniest this weekend(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Scattered showers are possible this morning, but only isolated showers are expected this afternoon & evening. So, your Friday PM plans will be far from washed-out. However, carry an umbrella just so that you don’t get caught off guard. You can also dress is warmer clothing because it’ll be a cooler day with highs staying in the 50s. Tonight, expect quiet conditions with temps dropping to near 40 degrees.

Saturday, a few showers can’t be ruled out. So, make sure to carry an umbrella or wear the rain jacket if you’ll be out at Meridian’s Mardi Gras festivities in the downtown area (from Noon-6PM). Highs will reach the upper 50s. Rain is likely for Sunday, so make some indoor plans if you don’t want to battle rain. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Next week, you can put the umbrellas away for a good while. Plan on lots of sunshine with warming temps through the week. Highs Monday will be in the low 60s, upper 60s by midweek, and 70s by Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senate passes income tax bill
The MPD announced Wednesday the arrest of Tina Darling. She’s accused of the shooting death of...
Murder charge filed in 2021 case
Fake $100 bills popping up in Mississippi city
Fake $100 bills popping up in Mississippi city
According to GasBuddy, fuel prices have been going up the past few weeks in anticipation of the...
Here’s how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could impact gas prices in the U.S.
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital

Latest News

Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - February 25th, 2022
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - February 25th, 2022
Cold weekend
Cooler temps, rain returns for the weekend
Weather - February 24, 2022
Weather - February 24, 2022
Cold front brings rain tonight & a cooler Friday
Last day of warmth before it cools down leading into the weekend