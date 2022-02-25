Umbrellas and jackets are part of this weekend’s must-haves

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Scattered showers are possible this morning, but only isolated showers are expected this afternoon & evening. So, your Friday PM plans will be far from washed-out. However, carry an umbrella just so that you don’t get caught off guard. You can also dress is warmer clothing because it’ll be a cooler day with highs staying in the 50s. Tonight, expect quiet conditions with temps dropping to near 40 degrees.

Saturday, a few showers can’t be ruled out. So, make sure to carry an umbrella or wear the rain jacket if you’ll be out at Meridian’s Mardi Gras festivities in the downtown area (from Noon-6PM). Highs will reach the upper 50s. Rain is likely for Sunday, so make some indoor plans if you don’t want to battle rain. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Next week, you can put the umbrellas away for a good while. Plan on lots of sunshine with warming temps through the week. Highs Monday will be in the low 60s, upper 60s by midweek, and 70s by Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.