UWA dominates the Statesmen at Pruitt Hall Thursday night

Calvin Finch hangs on after dunk in UWA's win over Delta State.
Calvin Finch hangs on after dunk in UWA's win over Delta State.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - The West Alabama Tigers were looking to make a statement after their loss to Union last Saturday.

UWA hosted Delta State on Thursday as the GSC regular season starts to wrap up.

Delta State would take the lead to start the game but the Tigers would find their groove before long.

Kortrijk Miles put up his 11th double double with 24 points and 15 rebounds and was in the double digits before the second half.

West Alabama takes down Delta State 73-56. They improve to 21-5 on the season and 15-4 in Gulf South Conference play.

The Tigers return to the floor Saturday afternoon when they host Mississippi College at 4 p.m.

