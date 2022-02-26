Advertisement

Alabama truckers brace for higher fuel costs with Russian invasion

Brown Trucking Company is expecting higher fuel costs.
Brown Trucking Company is expecting higher fuel costs.(Source: WSFA)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inflated gas prices have already taken a toll on Alabama’s trucking industry, and now that Russia has invaded Ukraine those prices are expected to rise.

“If you see a reduction in the amount of fuel that’s supplied, of course, the prices are going to go up,” said Ryan O’Donnell, the terminal manager of Brown Trucking Company in Montgomery.

With the price of diesel up by over a dollar compared to this time last year, per AAA, it is getting expensive to fill up the company’s 563 trucks.

“Say what just happened with Russia, if fuel prices go to $4.25, $4.35, Of course, we got to pass that cost along to our customers and then, in turn, it trickles on down to everyone,” he said.

The trucking leader explains fuel prices can play a big role in the how much shoppers pay for groceries.

“There’s nothing that doesn’t get to a store unless it goes on a truck,” O’Donnell said.

Gas and groceries issues are not the hurdle. Trucking companies are struggling to find drivers.

“Of course, the biggest problem we’re facing right now is a driver shortage,” O’Donnell said. “Across the industry, we’re having difficulty finding good, qualified drivers.”

That is why Brown Trucking is trying to not only maintain but grow its staff.

Those interested in a position can check availabilities on browntruckingjobs.com.

The terminal manager adds it is tricky, especially with lack of interest from young people.

“We’ve got a lot of older drivers that are retiring, and we don’t have as many new drivers coming into the field,” he said. “It’s just the way it is.”

That is the way it is in an industry that’s pushing forward to survive the long haul, even if that means taking on this new challenge.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, said she hopes to inspire...
Mississippi, Alabama senators react to Biden’s Supreme Court nomination
Authorities say an initial autopsy report indicates that Carrie Bell Vaughn died of freshwater...
Preliminary cause of death revealed in case of woman who went missing in Clarke Co.
Work to replace a storm drain will close a portion of Grand Avenue in Meridian Feb. 28 through...
Street closure scheduled in Meridian
Julia Marshall has worked 40 years in the tax collector's office and she isn't finished yet.
Celebrating 40 years on the job
NAS WINGS OF GOLD
Six officers at NAS Meridian earn “Wings of Gold”

Latest News

East Mississippi well-represented in MHSAA semifinals next week
Meridian Mardi Gras set for Saturday
Meridian Mardi Gras set for Saturday
MSU professor is now the president of the National Weather Association
MSU professor is now the president of the National Weather Association
Celebrating 40 years on the job
Celebrating 40 years on the job